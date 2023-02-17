Who Does Bill Murray Play in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Image via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters, which also officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU. The Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel gives fans a much more in-depth look at the many denizens of the Quantum Realm, with one such character being played by Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray. So, who exactly does Bill Murray play in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Well, Twinfinite has the answer for you right here.

What Character Does Bill Murray Play?

Bill Murray plays the comic book character Krylar, who is actually more closely associated with the Incredible Hulk than that of Ant-Man and the Wasp. In Marvel Comics, Krylar is a servant to the tyrannical king Visis, who ends up encountering and befriending the Hulk in the Microverse; for those who don’t know, the Microverse is basically the Quantum Realm in the comics. Getting back to the character, though, he is sadly dispatched rather quickly as Visis kills Krylar after learning that he has betrayed him.

Really, the only other significant aspect of the comic book character is that he is green-skinned and has a machine that can make the physical embodiment of the victim’s fear come to life.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has stripped most of the aspects of the comic book character, with him looking much more human in the movie. However, there are still some similarities, with the character being located within the Quantum Realm, and instead of Visis, the movie has Kang as a tyrannical leader. Yet, pretty much all of the individual story details have been completely changed with Bill Murray’s character.

That’s everything you need to know regarding who Bill Murray plays in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For more coverage on the latest MCU film, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with more of said coverage included down below.

