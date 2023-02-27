All Changes in Genshin Impact 3.5: Genshin Impact 3.5 Patch Notes Explained

Image via Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update has quite a lot to get excited for between a new character, the Winblume’s Breath event, and a new Archon Quest. The Patch Notes for the update have already been released on Twitter, and it seems like Hoyoverse is giving players what they want (besides Dehya’s lackluster character that has many unhappy). Here are all the changes coming with Genshin Impact 3.5 as explained by the Patch Notes.

Character and Weapon Banners in Genshin Impact 3.5

Image via Hoyoverse

While players have known that Dehya and Cyno would be leading the 3.5 character banners in Genshin Impact, what no one was aware of was the four-star characters. For the first half of the 3.5 update, Bennet, Barbara, and Collei will be the featured four-stars on both Cyno and Dehya’s banners.

The weapon banner will feature both Dehya and Cyno’s 5-star weapons. The four-star weapons on the banner include The Alley Flash, Alley Hunter, Sacrificial Greatsword, Dragon’s Bane, and Eye of Perception.

The later half of the update’s banner schedule will feature Shenhe and Ayaka as the five-star characters, but there’s no word on what the four-star characters will be just yet beyond the new Cryo user, Mika. More news on that should come in early-to-mid March.

The Windblume’s Breath Event in Genshin Impact 3.5

Image via Hoyoverse

The Winblume Festival is returning to Monstandt in the 3.5 update, bringing various challenges and rewards to give players even more opportunities to get Primogems. The Event shop will also include a Crown of Insight, an exclusive four-star Claymore called Mailed Flower, and weapon ascension materials.

Players need to be AR 18 and completed the “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Archon quest in order to participate. Additionally, if players haven’t completely Albedo’s Story Quest or the Archon Quest 3: Act 5, then they’ll need to Quick Start the event. This can be done on the main event page for the festival.

Players will also get the chance to beat a timed connection challenge that will reward them with even more Primogems, level-up materials, and weapon ascension materials. Players will need to have completed the Archon Quest Rite of Parting and be at AR 28 in order to take the challenge.

New Quests in Genshin Impact 3.5

Image via Hoyoverse

With Dehya’s addition as a playable character, she’ll also get her Story Quest with the 3.5 update. There will also be a new Archon Quest, Caribert, that’s letting players interact with Dainsleif yet again.

Faruzan will also be receiving a Hangout Event quest, which players can complete to learn more about her character and receive Primogems and other rewards. In order to unlock this Event Quest, players will need to use a Story Key and complete Tighnari’s Story Quest while being at AR 40.

More and More Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.5

Image via Hoyoverse

Rumors had been flying that Hoyoverse would add Intertwined Fates as rewards for completing Archon Quests. The 3.5 Patch Notes confirmed that these would be coming and that players would receive the Intertwined Fates from already-completed Archon Quests as well. In total, that’s 22 wishes for the Character Banner or Weapon Banner after the Caribert quest is added.

Genius Invokation TCG Heated Battle Mode

Image via Hoyoverse

A limited-time mode for Genius Invokation TCG will also be coming with the 3.5 update. In this mode, there will be less dice at the start of each round. However, the first character skill used each round will also cost one die less.

That sums up all the changes in Genshin Impact 3.5. What are you looking forward to the most out of everything? Let us know below what you plan to do with all the Primogems Hoyoverse is throwing out.

