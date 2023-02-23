Genshin Impact 3.5 Banner Schedule: Phase 1 & Phase 2

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.5 special preview program, known as “Windblume’s Breath,” has finally concluded, unveiling the next version’s banner schedule and other brand new content. As always, Genshin Impact 3.5 version will be divided into two phases, and players will be able to pull the featured banners to unlock the new characters and weapons. With that said, here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 banner schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Banners

Two new playable characters are making their debut in the Genshin Impact 3.5 version: Dehya and Mika. Therefore, Phase 1 of the 3.5 update kicks off with Dehya and Cyno’s banners, featured in the Auric Blaze and Twilight Arbiter event wish, respectively. It’s worth noting that Dehya will be available in the standard wish banner ‘Wanderlust Invocation’ after the version 3.6 update.

The Auric Blaze and Twilight Arbiter event wish will commence along with the 3.5 version on Mar. 1, 2023, and continue until Mar. 21.

In Phase 2 of the 3.5 banner schedule, 4-star Cryo Polearm user Mika and 5-Star Kamisato Ayaka will be featured in the “The Heron’s Court” event wish, which will run from Mar. 21 to April 11. On top of that, the 5-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe‘s banner will be featured in the The Transcendent One Returns event wish. Similar to the Dehya, Mika will be available in the standard wish banner ‘Wanderlust Invocation’ after the version 3.6 update.

When it comes to the new weapon, Dehya’s signature sword, Beacon of the Reed Sea, will also be available in Phase 1 of the Epitome Invocation Banner. The weapon will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. Players must spend in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock it.

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 banner schedule. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite.

