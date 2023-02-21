Mika Build Guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts & Team in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

Looking to optimize your Mika build in Genshin Impact? Mika is a new 4-Star Cryo playable character debuting with Genshin Impact 3.5 update alongside 5-Star Mika. To obtain Mika, players can pull its banner during the second phase of the event wish, called The Heron’s Court.

To fully utilize Mika’s abilities, it’s important to pair her with the best weapons, characters, and artifacts. For Genshin Impact players seeking to maximize their Mika build, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide.

Best Mika Build Guide in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking for a versatile addition to your party capable of fulfilling the support Healer role, Mika is the ideal 4-Star Cryo character. To optimize Mika’s performance, we’ve put together a guide outlining the most effective weapon, artifacts, and party composition for her.

Mika’s Best Weapon

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Favonius Lance is the perfect pick for Mika’s support Healer role. It’s a 4-star weapon that players can equip with the new Mika character.

Weapon Attributes: CRIT hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. It can only occur once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6s.

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading Mika‘s signature weapon, Favonius Lance. If you’re unable to obtain this weapon, we suggest pairing Mika with Engulfing Lightning.

Mika’s Best Artifact Set

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For optimal performance, the recommended artifact set for Mika is the Ocean-Hued Clam (4-piece). Here’s a quick rundown of the Ocean-Hued Clam set bonus:

2-Piece Bonus: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

Pyro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Bonus: When the character with this artifact heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. (This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged, and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, Character Levels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

When the character with this artifact heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing).

If you don’t have Crimson Witch of Flames unlocked in Genshin Impact, then we suggest using the Noblesse Oblige:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Bonus: Using an Elemental Burst, increase all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Mika’s Best Team Compositions

Here’s a quick breakdown of the best team compositions for Mika:

Main DPS – Eula

The central component of this team is Eula’s Elemental Burst, which can be further enhanced through Mika’s Attack buff, Physical Damage Bonus, and Superconduct.

Sub DPS – Yae Miko

Yae’s Elemental Skill allows for ongoing Electro attachment even when off-field, which can combine with the Cryo Element from Eula and Mika to activate Superconduct, resulting in optimal damage output for Eula.

Main DPS – Nahida

Nahida’s primary source of damage comes from her Elemental Skill, which links up to 8 enemies at once, dealing Dendro damage and triggering elemental reactions. Her Elemental Burst enhances her Elemental Skill based on the Element of her teammates.

Support/Healer – Mika

Mika’s Elemental Skill has the ability to boost Eula’s Attack Speed and Physical Damage.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Mika build in Genshin Impact. Mika appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite.

Related Posts