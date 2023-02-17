Genshin Impact Mika: Release Date, Abilities & Constellations

Image source: HoYoverse

The highly-anticipated release date for the new playable character, Mika, in Genshin Impact is finally here. Mika will be a 4-Star Cyro character and will be available during the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. While the character is still a few weeks away, we have all the information about Genshin Impact Mika’s release date, abilities, and constellations. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the details.

Mika has been confirmed to release in Genshin Impact on March 1, 2023, with the launch of the 3.5 update. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Mika’s banner will debut in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version, and during this time frame, the character will have a boosted drop rate.

Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear Frost



Mika is from Mondstadt who will be featured in the second phase of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 banners. As a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, Mika is a valuable front-line surveyor who made his debut in version 3.1 of the game.

Mika Abilities, Passives & Constellations

Genshin Impact’s upcoming playable character, Mika, is a skilled warrior who wields a massive Polearm and harnesses the power of Cyro. Her unique abilities and playstyle bring a whole new level of gameplay to the popular action RPG.

Mika’s Attack Talents

Normal Attack – Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes using his crossbow and spear.

– Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes using his crossbow and spear. Charged Attack – Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

– Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack – Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Starfrost Swirl

Mika uses his crossbow to attack, granting nearby active characters in your party Soulwind, which increases their ATK SPD. Will take effect in different ways if Tapped or Held.

Tap: Fires a Flowfrost Arrow that can pierce through opponents, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies it comes into contact with.

Fires a Flowfrost Arrow that can pierce through opponents, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies it comes into contact with. Hold: Goes into Aiming Mode, locking on to an opponent and firing a Rimestar Flare at them, dealing Cryo DMG. When the Rimestar Flare hits, it will rise before exploding, launching Rimestar Shards into a maximum of 3 other opponents, dealing Cryo DMG.

Elemental Burst – Skyfeather Song

Derives the ability to spur his teammates on from the recited prayers of the knightly order, regenerating HP for all nearby party members. This healing is based on Mika’s Max HP and will grant them the Eagleplume.

When the Normal Attacks of characters affected by Eagleplume hit an opponent, Mika will help them regenerate HP based on his Max HP. Characters affected by this type of state can only regenerate HP in this way once per short interval of time.

Mika’s Passive Talents

Rapid-Fire Suppression: The Soulwind state caused by Starfrost Swirl will grant characters the Detector effect under the following circumstances and in the following ways, increasing their Physical DMG by 10%. If the Flowfrost Arrow hits more than one opponent, each additional opponent hit will generate 1 Detector stack. Each opponent hit by Rimestar Shards will generate 1 Detector stack. The Soulwind state can have a maximum of 3 Detector stacks, and if Starfrost Swirl is activated again during this duration, the pre-existing Soulwind state and all its Detector stacks will be cleared.

The Soulwind state caused by Starfrost Swirl will grant characters the Detector effect under the following circumstances and in the following ways, increasing their Physical DMG by 10%. Geomorphological Mapping: When a character simultaneously affected by Eagleplume and Starfrost Swirl’s Soulwind scores a CRIT Hit with their attacks, Soulwind will grant them 1 stack of Detector from Rapid-Fire Suppression. During a single instance of Eagleplume, 1 Detector stack can be gained in this manner. Additionally, the maximum number of stacks that can be gained through Soulwind alone is increased by 1. Requires Rapid-Fire Suppression to be unlocked first.

When a character simultaneously affected by Eagleplume and Starfrost Swirl’s Soulwind scores a CRIT Hit with their attacks, Soulwind will grant them 1 stack of Detector from Rapid-Fire Suppression. Demarcation: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map.

Mika’s Constellations

Contingency Factor: The Soulwind state of Starfrost Swirl can decrease the healing interval between instances caused by Skyfeather Songs Eagleplume state. This decrease percentage is equal to the ATK SPD increase provided by Soulwind.

The Soulwind state of Starfrost Swirl can decrease the healing interval between instances caused by Skyfeather Songs Eagleplume state. This decrease percentage is equal to the ATK SPD increase provided by Soulwind. Chaperone’s Ingress: When Starfrost Swirls Flowfrost Arrow first hits an opponent, or its Rimestar Flare hits opponents, 1 Detector stack from Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” will be generated. You must have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first.

When Starfrost Swirls Flowfrost Arrow first hits an opponent, or its Rimestar Flare hits opponents, 1 Detector stack from Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” will be generated. You must have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first. Reconnaissance Veteran: Increases the Q Level.

Increases the Q Level. Sunfrost Encomium: When Mika’s own Skyfeather Song’s Eagleplume state heal other party members, this will restore 3 Energy to Mika. This form of Energy restoration can occur 5 times during the Eagleplume state created by 1 use of Skyfeather Song.

When Mika’s own Skyfeather Song’s Eagleplume state heal other party members, this will restore 3 Energy to Mika. This form of Energy restoration can occur 5 times during the Eagleplume state created by 1 use of Skyfeather Song. Signal Arrow: Increases the E Level.

Increases the E Level. Companion’s Counsel: The maximum number of Detector stacks that Starfrost Swirl’s Soulwind can gain is increased by 1. You need to have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first. Additionally, characters affected by Soulwind will deal 60% more Physical CRIT DMG.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Mika character. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

