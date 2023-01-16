Why Did Taiju Abuse His Siblings in Tokyo Revengers? Explained

Image Source: Screenshot via Liden Films

To say that the Shiba family has a complicated relationship is definitely an understatement, especially with Taiju’s violent tendencies that emotionally and physically hurt Yuzuha and Hakkai. On the other hand, the Black Dragons leader has often expressed his love for the two characters, which begs the question of why Taiju abuses his siblings in Tokyo Revengers. The only way to answer this inquiry is by analyzing his past and behavior during various battles.

Before we go any further, it should be noted that there are *Major Spoilers* for the Tokyo Revengers manga ahead.

Why Did Taiju Abuse His Siblings in Tokyo Revengers?

Taiju abuses his siblings because it is his demented way of showing his “love” to them while also fixing their weaknesses. In Chapter 85, we get a glimpse of the Shiba family’s home life, where the Black Dragons leader tells his brother, “It’s not like I wanted to hit you… It hurts me a lot when you fall short of my expectations.” Then, he proceeds to hurt Yuzuha in a later scene since he believes he is teaching her a lesson for her mistakes.

All things considered, Taiju despises weak people and only thrives on violence; therefore, he uses it to his advantage to control his siblings. It should also be noted that this history of abuse didn’t start until their mother died, as stated by Yuzuha in Chapter 103. As a result, Taiju took on the parental role and would even hurt them for little things, like forgetting to turn off the light in the bathroom.

Fortunately, the abuse ends after the Christmas Showdown when Takemichi inspires Hakkai to go against his brother, ultimately “fixing” his weakness of never fighting back. In addition, Taiju realizes that violence isn’t everything and leaves his siblings so they can grow independently.

Now that you know why Taiju abuses his siblings in Tokyo Revengers, you can see what happens next for the Shiba family. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how many Time Leapers there are and an explanation of Mikey’s darkness.

