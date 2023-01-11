When Does Vinland Saga Season 2 English Dub Come Out? Answered

Image Source: MAPPA

Vinland Saga has landed on Netflix and Crunchyroll for its second season, but it is only available in Japanese with English subtitles. Considering the first season received an English dub through the streaming giants, viewers may wonder when that will happen again. Here is everything you need to know about when the Vinland Saga season 2 English dub will be coming out.

At this moment, neither Netflix nor Crunchyroll have said anything about an English dub for Vinland Saga season 2.

Normally we could make an easy enough guess with the information available from the first season regarding when the second season might get a dub. Though, some definite weirdness with the dubbing of the first season complicates things. The Vinland Saga anime first premiered in July 2019, and then two separate companies created their own English dubs. VSI Los Angeles put together the dub that Netflix used in July 2021, and then Sentai Filmworks also released an English dub that came out later in August 2021.

Presumably, since this season is more on the Netflix side, VSI Los Angeles will do it again. Working off that information, there could be a two-year gap, meaning the English dub for Vinland Saga wouldn’t release on Netflix until January 2025.

However, as this is the second season and there is already an audience for the series, there is no reason it would possibly take that long. If you add on the information that Netflix is more involved this time around, the dub for season 2 will likely be sometime in 2023.

For now, this is everything you need to know about when the English dub for Vinland Saga season 2 will be coming out. If you need a slight refresher about one of the newest characters in the series, here is our guide all about Einar.

