When Does the Trigun Stampede Dub Come Out?

Image Source: Crunchyroll and Orange Co.

Trigun Stampede is interesting because it is the same story told throughout the beloved 90s anime, but with new visuals. Those wanting to experience the story but don’t want to settle for the animation trends of a 30-year-old series have a new option. With the series premiering soon, some viewers might have a desire to once again experience the story in English, just like how it originally premiered on Adult Swim. Here is everything we know about when the Trigun Stambede English Dub will come out.

At the moment, as the Japanese version of Trigun Stampede hasn’t even started airing, there is no word on a possible premiere date for the English dub.

To that end, there has yet to be an official announcement regarding a potential dub cast, either. The most recent tweet regarding the series by the original Vash the Stampede voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch reveals he hadn’t yet heard anything and thought he might be out.

However, as it’s a now seven-month-old tweet, things could have changed since then, but Bosch hasn’t said anything further about the series. For the moment, it is just a wait until more dub information comes out from either an official source or Crunchyroll.

This is everything you need to know about when the English dub of Trigun Stampede will come out. Anyone interested should certainly still look into watching the sub version as Twinfinite got to review the first episode and wrote, “Trigun Stampede offers the best possible outcome for changing a beloved series and should be on the radar of even the most diehard fan of the Sci-Fi western classic.”

Related Posts