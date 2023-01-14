When Does One Piece Odyssey Take Place? Answered

Image Source: ILCA

The One Piece timeline is one of the most expansive storylines, with over 1,000 chapters and episodes showcasing the adventures of the famous Straw Hat Pirates. However, the newest video game adaptation of the series features a different aspect, which may confuse newcomers and longtime fans. So, if you are interested in learning about the timeline, we’ll explain when One Piece Odyssey takes place.

When Does One Piece Odyssey Take Place?

Based on the storyline of the game, One Piece Odyssey takes place after the Dressrosa arc and before the Wano Country narrative. The current group members can justify the reasoning behind this implication since Jinbe is not an active teammate. Additionally, it isn’t until the Wano arc that this character officially joins the Straw Hat Pirates; therefore, One Piece Odyssey’s timeline must be set sometime before this event.

While playing the game, you’ll help the crew with their memories and relive adventures at Alabasta, Water Seven, and Marineford. That said, because the Dressrosa arc is one of the last phases, we can assume that the timeline takes place after this occurrence.

Nonetheless, those who are newcomers to the One Piece series can still play the game since it does provide you with a quick synopsis of previous adventures. On the other hand, dedicated fans can reminisce about past events from a unique perspective, featuring new characters and enemies.

Hopefully, this explanation has given you a better understanding of when One Piece Odyssey takes place. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides about the best party members and how to fast travel.

