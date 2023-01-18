Valorant Patch 6.01 Fixes Lotus Bugs & Removes Replication From the Queue

After such a massive update last week with the launch of Episode 6, it’s no surprise that Valorant Patch 6.01 is only a small one. Launching next week, the update is mostly focused on fixing Lotus bugs ahead of the map’s addition to the competitive queue next week. Elsewhere, it removes Replication as a playable game mode, though you can still access it via customs if you wanted to play it with friends.

Here are the full Patch 6.01 notes:

Lotus

The volume for the rotating doors has been reduced while rotating. Please let us know what you think.

The Lotus-only queue has been removed.

Lotus will now be included in the map rotation for Unrated and Competitive. MODES UPDATES

Replication

Replication has been removed from Modes queue.

Although we are shelving Replication temporarily, it is still available via the custom game option.

BUG FIXES

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where occasionally the third-person flashed visual indicator on an Agent’s head wasn’t in sync with the actual flash duration. (i.e. Omen’s Paranoia [Q], Phoenix’s Curveball [Q]).

Fixed a bug where the Spike would be invisible and attempting to equip the Spike would fail after changing from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.

Fixed a bug where you were unable to plant the Spike after reconnecting to a match where they died while disconnected.

Fixed a bug that, while using the Marshall, prevented full reloading between shots if auto-scoping is enabled. Thanks for all the reports on this!

Maps

● Lotus

There are several bug fixes for Lotus. Thanks to everyone who reported issues! Here are a few highlights:

Boost exploit in the back of B Site has been removed.

You can no longer get yourself stuck in the rotating doors (we’re pretty sure anyway, let us know if you find a way—also, you’re all very creative!)

Breach can now use abilities on both rotating doors.

The destructible door located at A Link now has working vision cones.

The Spike can no longer get lost in the back of A Site.

Fixed a broken Spike plant spot on A Site.

Along with the launch of Patch 6.01 next week, Riot Games is also releasing a new weapon skin bundle called Luna. You can find the details here.

