Valorant Patch 6.01 Fixes Lotus Bugs & Removes Replication From the Queue
No more exploits (probably).
After such a massive update last week with the launch of Episode 6, it’s no surprise that Valorant Patch 6.01 is only a small one. Launching next week, the update is mostly focused on fixing Lotus bugs ahead of the map’s addition to the competitive queue next week. Elsewhere, it removes Replication as a playable game mode, though you can still access it via customs if you wanted to play it with friends.
Here are the full Patch 6.01 notes:
Lotus
- The volume for the rotating doors has been reduced while rotating. Please let us know what you think.
- The Lotus-only queue has been removed.
- Lotus will now be included in the map rotation for Unrated and Competitive. MODES UPDATES
Replication
Replication has been removed from Modes queue.
- Although we are shelving Replication temporarily, it is still available via the custom game option.
BUG FIXES
Gameplay Systems
- Fixed a bug where occasionally the third-person flashed visual indicator on an Agent’s head wasn’t in sync with the actual flash duration. (i.e. Omen’s Paranoia [Q], Phoenix’s Curveball [Q]).
- Fixed a bug where the Spike would be invisible and attempting to equip the Spike would fail after changing from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.
- Fixed a bug where you were unable to plant the Spike after reconnecting to a match where they died while disconnected.
- Fixed a bug that, while using the Marshall, prevented full reloading between shots if auto-scoping is enabled. Thanks for all the reports on this!
Maps
● Lotus
There are several bug fixes for Lotus. Thanks to everyone who reported issues! Here are a few highlights:
- Boost exploit in the back of B Site has been removed.
- You can no longer get yourself stuck in the rotating doors (we’re pretty sure anyway, let us know if you find a way—also, you’re all very creative!)
- Breach can now use abilities on both rotating doors.
- The destructible door located at A Link now has working vision cones.
- The Spike can no longer get lost in the back of A Site.
- Fixed a broken Spike plant spot on A Site.
Along with the launch of Patch 6.01 next week, Riot Games is also releasing a new weapon skin bundle called Luna. You can find the details here.
