Next Valorant Skin Bundle Is Called Luna & Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit

Just a week after Riot Games unveiled the first Act of Episode 6 and a skin bundle called Araxys, the publisher has just announced the next bundle coming to the store. It’s called Luna and it celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with a slick design that includes some cutesy gun buddies, too.

Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. pic.twitter.com/uXycP5d188 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 18, 2023

As you can see from the image and video sequence, it features the following weapons:

Ghost

Spectre

Marshall

Vandal

Knife Melee

The melee skin is the same as the Mexican-themed Day of the Dead bundle from last year, which was called Nunca Olvidados.

Valorant Luna Skin Bundle Price

The Luna skin bundle will swap into the store rotation from next week, Jan. 26, replacing the Araxys. There’s no word yet on the price, but judging from the design and effects we’ve seen so far I would imagine it’s not going to be too expensive (in relative terms, anyway). It’s likely a Deluxe tier (Guns 1275 VP, Melee 2550 VP). We’ll update this article once we know more.

