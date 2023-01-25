Valorant Fans Can Win the Cute Beanie Killjoy Wears in The Episode 6 Cinematic

Riot Games and livestream shopping platform NTWRK have entered a new partnership that will see the release of a limited clothing line in honor of the recent Episode 6 cinematic, Revelations, via a giveaway competition. Three pieces of apparel are featured, all designed by the artist Milkman; the highlight is the cutesy green beanie with eyes that Killjoy wears during her scene with Raze.

A press release sent to Twinfinite explains:

“The limited collection reflects and highlights the unique identity, culture, and personality of the three featured Agents, enabling VALORANT fans the opportunity to imagine their favorite Agents off the battlefield, bringing the inspiration of their style into real life.“

Fans can enter the competition via the NTWRK here for a chance to win these clothes detailed below during a special NTWRK live episode on Monday, January 30th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

MILKMAN’S KILLJOY-INSPIRED BEANIE: The genius of Germany, Killjoy secures the battlefield with ease using her arsenal of inventions. If the damage from her gear doesn’t stop her enemies, her robot’s debuff will help make short work of them. Inspired by her outfit in the Episode 6 Cinematic, this beanie features hand-knit acrylic yarn made in the USA.

MILKMAN'S RAZE-INSPIRED CROPPED FLEECE: Raze explodes out of Brazil with her big personality and big guns. With her blunt-force-trauma playstyle, she excels at flushing entrenched enemies and clearing tight spaces with a generous dose of "boom." In celebration of Raze's home country, the cropped fleece features screen print and airbrush techniques on a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend, hand embellished in the USA.

MILKMAN'S JETT-INSPIRED FLEECE HOODIE: Coming from her home country of South Korea, Jett's agile and evasive fighting style lets her take risks no one else can. She runs circles around every skirmish, cutting enemies before they even know what hit them. In honour of Jett's effortless style blended with deadly precision, the fleece hoodie features screen print and airbrush techniques on a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend.

You can check out a gallery of the clothes in more detail below.

If you don’t remember the Episode 6 cinematic then check it out here.

