Test Your Knowledge of the Lands Between in This Elden Ring GeoGuessr

Image Source: FromSoftware

GeoGuessr is a browser-based game that uses Google Streetview to drop players somewhere on Earth, and they must use surrounding clues to guess their current location. You have a massive advantage if you know plenty about geography, foliage, or wildlife. In a twist on that formula, a fan has created a GeoGuessr for the game with the huge map, Elden Ring.

Reddit user TheEdenChild posted that they had created a GeoGuessr equivalent for The Lands Between with other 8000 locations. If you’ve played our 2022 Game of the Year Elden Ring, you understand that those 8000 locations are not even close to everywhere.

Regarding the creation, TheEdenChild wrote:

My friend and I have been on a mission to create a geoguessr-like experience for our favourite games. Elden Ring was high on that list, and I’m happy to say after much trial and error, we were able to capture over 8000 locations in the overworld of Elden Ring. We captured hundreds of thousands of raw images, before stitching them together to create the 360 degree panoramas. We also created a semi-decent satellite map of the world, to allow more accurate guesses (if you zoom in enough, you can see animals). We also have custom settings, leaderboards, and multiplayer support, with plans to add more features in the future!

Anyone who thinks they have been everywhere in The Lands Between and would like to test themselves can check out the Lostgamer.io page for it and choose either the full map or from one of the regions individually. This isn’t the only video game available through the site as you can enjoy a Fortnite Geoguessr.

