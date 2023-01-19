PlayStation’s Full List of PSVR2 Launch Titles Unveiled At Last

Image Source: PlayStation Blog

Virtually everything you could ever ask for!

With the PSVR2’s release rapidly approaching, Sony has unveiled the upcoming software line-up for its launch window. According to a recent PlayStation blog post, there will be over 30 titles released between late February and March, in conjunction with the PSVR2’s anticipated release on Feb 22, 2023.

A range of familiar names are present and accounted for, including multiple AAA juggernauts such as the Horizon Zero Dawn franchise, Gran Turismo, and Resident Evil — just to name a few. Below you can find a full list of all games slated to bolster its initial launch, and moving into March. Note that some releases are not final and subject to change.

– After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

– Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

– Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

– Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

– Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

– Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)

– The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)

– Demeo (Resolution Games)

– Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

– Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

– Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

– Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

– Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

– Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

– Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

– Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

– The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

– The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PSVR and PSVR2 versions)

– Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

– NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PSVR2 upgrade)

– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

– Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

– Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

– Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

– Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

– Rez Infinite (Enhance)

– Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

– Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

– Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

– The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

– Tentacular (Devolver)

– Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

– Thumper (Drool LLC)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance)

– Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

– What the Bat (Triband)

– Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

On release, the PSVR2 will come packaged with a set of VR2 sense controllers, the headset itself, and stereo headphones. Utilizing the technology of the PlayStation 5, it boasts a wider field of view over its 2016 predecessor, alongside improved inputs, refresh rates, and haptics to boot.

For more info on what to expect from the world of VR, check out our in-depth look at upcoming launch titles, or our reaction to its rather steep price point. Once we get our hands on this impressive beast, we’ll be sure to give you the lowdown on all of its software highlights, too.

