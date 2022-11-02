PlayStation Has Finally Announced the PS VR2 Release Date & Price
While it’s a little pricy, we still can’t wait to get our hands on the PS VR2.
We’ve heard plenty about PlayStation’s VR2 over the last several months. We have heard about the company handling eye-tracking implementation as well as other modes that will be available. However, we have remained hungry for a release date. In late August we learned that the release window would be “early 2023”, but we finally know just how early. PlayStation VR2 will release on Feb. 22 and will include PS VR2 Sense controllers, as well as stereo headphones. Pre-orders will begin on Nov. 15.
As for price, you’re definitely not going to get away with this thing for cheap. The price will be more than the disc edition of the PS5 was (at launch, considering the recently announced price hike) at $549.99 (€599.99/£529.99/¥74,980).
There will also be a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that will run you $599.99 (€649.99/£569.99/¥79,980). It includes the above items as well as a “voucher code” for Horizon Call of the Mountain. The blog post mentions that “standalone software titles, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, will also be available for pre-orders starting this month.”
This is a rather hefty price point, especially considering the PS VR2 isn’t backward compatible with any previous PS VR title. We’re still a little sore on that one. However, if you’re looking to really get the most out of your PS5 and jump on the VR bandwagon, this is a pretty good time to do so, and it’s possible this will be niche enough that those who want one will be able to get one.
