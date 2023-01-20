Octopath Traveler 2’s Latest Trailer Teases Branching Stories, Side Quests, & 2 New Playable Characters

Image Source: Square Enix

Square Enix pulled back the curtain on its fast-approaching and much-anticipated retro-styled RPG, Octopath Traveler 2, in a brand new trailer today.

The freshly-revealed footage introduces players to two new playable characters: Ochette and Castti. Firstly, Ochette is a sweet wee hunter who boasts the special ability of setting monsters on townsfolk to provoke them into combat. In addition, Ochette can also make friends with townsfolk with yummy food. Sounds like my kind of girl, to be honest. Oh, and she can even can summon monsters, much akin to H’aanit in the first game.

Meanwhile, Castti is an apothecary who has lost her memory, and offers players the ability to obtain information from NPCs by inquiring and asking them questions. Additionally, Castti can also use her apothecary skills to concoct unique medicines that can put townspeople to sleep and brew special healing elixirs to rejuvenate party members’ HP during battle.

Furthermore, the new trailer also touches on the Travelers’ Tales mechanic that sees players choosing different branching paths. From what we can gather, the mechanic appears a little more developed than the first title. For instance, Ochette must choose which companion to take with her on her journey, while Partitio the merchant can opt to follow his objective or take a detour by following a more money-making route. Cha-ching!

Finally, side stories are shaping up to be a little deeper than its predecessor, with some tales even weaving in and out of the main narrative. These secondary objectives offer unique items and can even lead to new classes for your party members. In short, Octopath Traveler 2 is looking mighty fine and we can’t wait to embark on its adventure next month.

Octopath Traveler 2 is scheduled to arrive on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Feb. 23.

