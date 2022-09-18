First Octopath Traveler 2 Gameplay Looks Really Sweet
Following the reveal of Octopath Traveler 2 at the latest Nintendo Direct, Square Enix has showcased the first gameplay at Tokyo Game Show 2022.
The game was showcased during an official livestream in which the developers revealed a sizable chunk of gameplay.
We get to see some of the new characters that we’ll get to play in this new choral adventure.
You can watch it below.
Octopath Traveler 2 releases on February 24, 2023. One of the interesting elements of its reveal is that Square Enix abandoned the Switch exclusivity that we saw (at least until the Steam release) for the first game. The new one is launching from the get-go on PS4, PS5, and PC, on top of Switch.
If you’d like to learn more, below you can read a list of features included in the game.
- Break & Boost Battle System – Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses to “Break” them in order to inflict more damage, and “Boost” their travelers to enhance their abilities.
- Path Actions – Players can interact with NPCs throughout the world in various ways by using actions unique to each character. Path Actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night.
- Brand-New Story and Characters – Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the intertwined stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (Warrior), Agnea (Dancer), Partitio (Merchant), Osvald (Scholar), Throné (Thief), Temenos (Cleric), Ochette (Hunter), and Castti (Apothecary).
- Day/Night Cycle – The townscapes and Path Actions available to each character will change depending on if it is night or day, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery.
- Latent Power – A new battle element in which characters can unleash a powerful ability once the ability’s gauge fills up during combat.
- Crossed Paths – Additional stories will unfold between the protagonists as their journey progresses, further intertwining their narratives.