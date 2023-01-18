New Fortnite Star Constellation Might Hint at Future Event
The fact that they were only now added is pretty suspicious.
Fortnite is great at laying the groundwork for future events if players know where to look. Though, at the same time, there are always plenty of false hints that don’t lead anywhere that the community latches onto. While it’s impossible to say which category this falls under, a new star constellation has been spotted in space above the staging island with the first update to the game in 2023.
While this normally wouldn’t mean much, the constellation has an unusual circular shape. The constellation can only be seen from the starting area, which makes the case that it is meant to be seen by players. All the right pieces exist to make this feel like a puzzle for those players who want a mystery to solve.
There has yet to be established or notable narrative in Chapter 4 Season 1, either. So if this is setting up for something in the future, it’s part of a long con that won’t pay off for a while. With still two months to go until the Season 1 finale, there’s no known threat or cataclysm coming that there might even be to set up.
The Fracture finale event was so massive that it is unlikely this hint (if it is one) will lead to anything that shakes up the whole Fortnite universe too much. It’s suspicious that these would be added later if they are just meant to be window dressing added to the space environment. We will keep an eye on these stars and will be sure to share anything further that might come of them.
