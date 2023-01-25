Only those who know the world’s history can enjoy true freedom.

One Piece is a juggernaut of the anime and manga industry, holding strong as the best selling manga series of all time. It had a plethora of films, games and other media bolstering its popularity, and it has maintained an army of loyal and devoted fans during its two decades of popularity.

Many of these fans have an almost insane knowledge of the series, and have taken note of even the most minute of details.

You may be one such fan, capable of reciting random facts about the series from memory. However, we’re here to put your knowledge to the ultimate test with the hardest One Piece quiz you’ll ever take; or at least, the hardest one covering material from the first thousand chapters.

Now, without further ado, let the ultimate test of your fandom begin!

The Hardest One Piece Quiz You'll Ever Take Which of the following arcs are anime-only filler? The Long Ring Long Land arc. The Foxy's Return arc. The G-8 Marine Base arc. Both A and B. Both B and C. What was the name of Jinbe’s former captain while he was a member of the Sun Pirates? Fishing Tiger Fisher Tiger Sea Tiger Grand Fisher Ocean Tiger How many different full-length swords has Zoro canonically wielded as of chapter 1,000? 10 12 7 9 13 Which is not an attack Luffy has used at some point in the manga? Gum Gum Pistol Gum Gum Missile Gum Gum Slingshot Gum Gum Shotgun Gum Gum Rifle How many times was Whitebeard shot with bullets during the Paramount War arc? 152. 72. 267. 2. 46 times. Which is the correct ordering of the Straw Hats’ bounties from highest to lowest as of the start of the Wano arc? Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Robin, Usopp. Luffy, Jimbei, Usopp, Robin, Nami Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Franky, Robin Usopp, Brook, Robin, Nami, Chopper None of the above. Of the One Piece movie villains, which did not have a Devil Fruit power? Gasparde. Gild Tesoro. Douglas Bullet. Baron Omatsuri. Shiki the Golden Lion. How many times has Red Haired Shanks appeared in the manga as of chapter 1,000? 19 times. 18 times. 21 times. 25 times. 15 times. Which T.V. special shows how Luffy learned the Red Hawk technique? 3D2Y Episode of Luffy Heart of Gold Adventure of Nebulandia None of the above. How did Jaguar D. Saul, the giant Robin met as a child, laugh? Dere Shi Shi Shi! Ze Ha Ha Ha! Chi He He He! Wa Ha Ha Ha! Gu Fu Fu Fu! What Sea does Sanji originally come from? The East Blue. The West Blue. The North Blue. The South Blue. The Grand Line. How many years passed between Brook’s crew being wiped out and his joining the Straw Hat Pirates? 80 years. 60 years. 40 years. 50 years. 100 years. How did Noland the Liar and the Shandoran warrior Calgara become friends in the Skypeia flashback? Noland helped cure the residents of Calgara’s village suffering from a plague. Noland chopped down the trees poisoning Calgara’s village. Calgara saved Noland from his execution. Calgara saved Noland from the giant snake looking to eat him. The two rang the golden bell of Shandora together. Following the time skip, which Straw Hat was the first to reach the Thousand Sunny? Franky. Robin. Usopp. Zoro. Nami. As of the wano arc, which of these characters has not been confirmed to be dead? Portgas D. Ace Gol D. Roger Absalom Eneru Pedro Which of these characters was or is a member of the Marines? Belle-Mère. Sengoku. X Drake. Donquixote Rosinante All of the above. During the Reverie arc, which character was not shown in the mysterious king’s photos? Luffy. Shirahoshi. Bartolomeo Kuma. Vivi. Marshall D. Teach. How many warlords, former or current, has Luffy defeated by the Wano arc? 5. 9. 7. 4. 10. Which arc contained the first instance of Haki? The East Blue arc. The Skypeia arc. The Saobody Archipelago arc. The Paramount War arc. None of the above. Across all of One Pieces manga, Movies and anime, which of Luffy's friends and family have said he'll be King of the Pirates? Zoro. Nami. Usopp. Ace. All of the above. What was the name of the mushroom Uta consumed to stay awake until she died? One Piece Film Red Uta Looking Crazy Awake-Shroom Wakeup-Shroom Neverwake-Shroom Wake-Shroom Neverdream-Shroom Which is not an original character that appears in One Piece: World Seeker or One Piece Odyssey? Jeanne Lim Green-Eyed Lim Isaac Adio As of Chapter 1072's release, how many members of the Rocks Pirates have been seen alive in the manga, anime, or films? One Piece Rocks Pirates Members 6 7 5 4 9 Which member of the Worst Generation was the third to last to be encountered by the Straw Hats post-time skip? One Piece Worst Generation Pre-Time Skip Jewelry Bonney Blackbeard Eustass Kid Basil Hawkins Scratchmen Apoo Which movie villain is still canonically alive? Gild Tesoro Uta Z Omatsuri Both A and D Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

