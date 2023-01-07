Genshin Impact 3.4 Banner Schedule: Phase 1 & Phase 2

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.4 special preview program, known as “The Exquisite Night Chimes,” has finally concluded, unveiling the next version’s banner schedule and other brand new content. As always, Genshin Impact 3.4 version will be divided into two phases, and players will be able to pull the featured banners to unlock the new characters and weapons. With that said, here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 banner schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Banners

Two new playable characters are making their debut in the Genshin Impact 3.4 version: Alhaitham and Yaoyao. Therefore, Phase 1 of the 3.4 update kicks off with Alhaitham’s, YaoYao’s, and Xiao’s banners, featured in the Caution in Confidence and Invitation to Mundane Life event wish, respectively.

The Caution in Confidence and Invitation to Mundane Life event wish will commence along with the 3.4 version on January 18, 2023, and continue until February 7, 2023.

In Phase 2 of the 3.4 banner schedule, 5-start Pyro Polearm user Hu Tao’s banner returns to Genshin Impact. It will be featured in the “Moment of Bloom” event wish, which will run from Feb. 7 to Feb. 28. On top of that, the 5-star Hydro character Yelan’s banner will be featured in the Discerner of Enigmas event wish.

When it comes to the new weapon, Alhaitham’s signature sword, Light of Foliar Incision, will also be available in Phase 1 of the Epitome Invocation Banner. The weapon will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. Players must spend an in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock it.

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 banner schedule. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like Genshin Impact 3.4 redeem codes and all fishing spot locations in Sumeru.

