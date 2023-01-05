Alhaitham Genshin Impact: Elemental Skill, Burst & Constellations Explained

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.4 is right around the corner, and it’s set to bring a new 5-Star Dendro character called Alhaitham. According to the 3.4 banner schedule, Alhaitham will be made available during the first phase of the event wish, and players can grab the character by pulling its banner. This guide will explain everything about Genshin Impact Alhaitham’s Elemental Skill, Burst & Constellations. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the details.

Genshin Impact Alhaitham – Skills, Burst and Passives

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, Alhaitham is an upcoming 5-Star Dendro character that will be released along with the 3.4 version. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the character’s abilities:

Auto Attack: Turnaround Shooter

Normal attack: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged attack: Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes

Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies and dealing AoE damage

Elemental Skill – Universality: An Elaboration on Form

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form.

Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently.

When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror. Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties: When he possesses Chisel-Light Mirrors, Alhaitham’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Dendro DMG. This cannot be overridden. When attacks of the aforementioned kinds hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field. A total of 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once. The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field.



Elemental Burst – Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena

Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG.

If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of DMG instances dealt.

2s after this ability is unleashed, if 0/1/2/3 Mirrors were consumed, Alhaitham will generate 3/2/1/0 new Mirrors in turn.

Alhaitham Passives

Law of Reductive Overdetermination: When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

When Alhaitham crafts weapon ascension materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. Four-Casual Correction: When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit enemies, they generate a Chisel-Light Mirror. Can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

When Alhaitham’s charged or plunging attacks hit enemies, they generate a Chisel-Light Mirror. Can be triggered once every 12 seconds. Mysteries Laid Bare: Each point of Alhaitham’s Elemental Mastery increases the damage dealt by Projection Attacks and Elemental Burst by 0.09%. The maximum damage increase for these abilities is 90%.

Alhaitham Constellations

Intuition: When a Projection Attack hits an opponent, Universality: An Elaboration on Form‘s CD is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s.

When a Projection Attack hits an opponent, Universality: An Elaboration on Form‘s CD is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s. Debate: When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 50 for 8 seconds, max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. This effect can be triggered even when the maximum number of Chisel-Light Mirrors has been reached.

When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 50 for 8 seconds, max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. This effect can be triggered even when the maximum number of Chisel-Light Mirrors has been reached. Negation: Increases the Level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Elucidation: When Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, the following effects will become active based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors consumed and created this time around

When Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, the following effects will become active based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors consumed and created this time around Sagacity: Increases the Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade level in 15.

Increases the Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade level in 15. Structuration: Alhaitham gains the following effects: 2 seconds after Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed. If Alhaitham generates Chisel-Light Mirrors when their numbers have already maxed out, his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will increase by 10% and 70%, respectively for 5s. If this effect is triggered again during its initial duration, the duration remaining will be increased by 5s.

Alhaitham gains the following effects:

That’s everything you need to know about Alhaitham’s abilities and skills in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to get the Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact, who are the voice actors of Tighnari in Genshin Impact, and more.

