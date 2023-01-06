Genshin Impact 3.4 Redeem Codes: Free Primogems and More

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.4 preview livestream has finally concluded, and HoYoverse has released a bunch of redeem codes for players to claim freebies. The latest Genshin Impact 3.4 redeem codes offer in-game rewards, including Primogems, Mora, Enhancement Ores, Hero’s Wit, and more. So, without any further delay, this Genshin Impact guide provides you with the complete list of 3.4 Livestream redeem codes.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Redeem Codes

Before moving forward, it’s worth noting that these codes are only valid for a day. So we highly recommend redeeming them at the earliest opportunity to get those nifty freebies.

Image source: HoYoverse

Here’s the list of codes released during the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream:

NS8TUVJYR4UH : Redeem this code to get 100x Primogems and 10x Enhancement Ores.

: Redeem this code to get 100x Primogems and 10x Enhancement Ores. NSQTVCKYRMDM: Redeem this code to get 100x Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit.

Redeem this code to get 100x Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit. LB8SDUJYQ4V9: Redeem this code to get 100x Primogems and 50000x Mora.

How to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes

There are two ways to redeem Genshin Impact redeem codes. But before we dive into the details, it’s worth noting that players will need to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to redeem codes.

Redeeming codes via the Genshin Impact website

Image Source: miHoYo

In the first method, players will need to visit the code redemption website. Then, log into the same account they use to play Genshin Impact. Once they’re logged in, click ‘Redeem Code’ at the top of the page. Select the server on the next page and input your character nickname and redemption code. After redeeming a code, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

Redeeming codes in-game

Image source: miHoYo

Alternatively, travelers can also redeem the Genshin Impact codes directly in the game. For this, they will need to follow these steps:

Launch Genshin Impact and click on the Options menu. In the left panel, click on Settings. Next, select Account and then choose Redeem Code. Input your code and submit it.

Just like the previous method, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail. As a final note, make sure to claim your rewards as soon as possible, as the redeem codes will expire on January 7 at 12:00 am (UTC-4).

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream redeem codes. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like Genshin Impact Through the Predawn Night quest guide and all fishing spot locations in Sumeru.

Related Posts