Genshin Impact Through the Predawn Night Quest Guide

With the release of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, HoYoverse added a bunch of new world quests. One such quest, in particular, is Through the Predawn Night, which comes after the Further Observation side quest. The quest is the first part of the Teyvat storyline Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, which rewards players with valuable resources such as Primogems and Mora. With that said, we’ll show you how to complete the “Through the Predawn Night” quest in Genshin Impact.

How To Complete Through the Predawn Night in Genshin Impact

Here’s the complete set of instructions to complete Through the Predawn Night quest: Wait until the next day after activating the quest. Once you activate the quest, the game will ask you to wait until the following day. As always, players can immediately skip the waiting time using the clock from the Paimon menu. Navigate to the marked location and speak with Candace. Use the nearest teleport waypoint to Aaru Village in order to fast travel to your destination. Visit the Chief House. The next step is to visit the Chief House to meet everyone. Meet up with Alhaitham and go to the Eremite base. Alhaitham is a quest-exclusive NPC, which can be found within the Sumeru region. Go to Caravan Ribat and talk to Cyno. Caravan Ribat is a Subarea located in Ashavan Realm, Dharma Forest, Sumeru. Head to the location and speak with Cyno to proceed further. Talk to the soldiers stationed in Caravan Ribat and fast forward the time. After a short cutscene, you’ll be asked to wait for the next two days you can skip using the Clock in Paimon menu. Go to the marked location and help Cyno arrest the Eremites. The final step is to defeat all enemies within 300 seconds and help Cyno arrest the Eremites.

Through the Predawn Night World Quest Rewards

Upon completion of Through the Predawn Night quest, you’ll get the following rewards for your efforts:

x5 Primogems

775 Adventure XP

31,175 Mora

3 Hero’s Wit

5 Mystic Enhancement Ores

That’s everything you need to know about completing the Through the Predawn Night World Quest in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, including a rundown of all Scarab locations, all version 3.2 banners, as well as a full guide to the Golden Slumber quest.

Related Posts