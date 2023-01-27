Fallout 4 Has a Lost Reference That You Probably Didn’t Know
Beware of the lights.
Since its release in 2015, Fallout 4 has been a gaming treasure trove. Players have spent countless hours exploring every corner of the wastelands, discovering plentiful hidden gems referring to modern culture and much more.
Something that not many players may know is a hidden reference in Bethesda’s hit title relating to the critically acclaimed tv show Lost. Comedian Dan Wilbur replies to a Twitter question regarding “useless video game knowledge,” sharing that a quarry in Fallout 4 holds a secret chain of events that serves as a nod to the show, with a reward for those who discover it.
Interestingly enough, Wilbur’s reply created a forum of discussion as fans came to clarify and debate whether this is a reference to Lost or a novel by H.P. Lovecraft, Dunwich Horrors. An artist who worked on Fallout’s Deathclaw came to Dan’s defense to confirm that Dan’s assumption is correct, as both worked on Fallout 4 and were fans of Lost.
Since its debut in 2015, Fallout 4 has been heralded as one of Bethesda’s greatest hits, as it built on everything the previous iteration cemented in its post-apocalyptic world. Just a few weeks ago, a YouTuber created a mash-up of Shrek and Fallout 4, with the final product proving to be an ambitious crossover the gaming industry needs more.
