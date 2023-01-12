Does Kisaki Die in Tokyo Revengers? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers does not hesitate to kill off characters throughout the series. However, with the complexity of time travel, it can get a little confusing to keep track of who lives and who dies. A prime example would be Kisaki, whom a lot of people are confused if he’s alive or not. So today, let’s answer whether or not Kisaki dies in Tokyo Revengers.

*PSA: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.*

Does Kisaki Die in Tokyo Revengers?

For the short and sweet answer, yes, Kisaki dies in Tokyo Revengers after getting hit by a truck. Following a brawl with Takemichi, Kisaki holds him at gunpoint and reveals his secret (which actually turns out to be a lie). He claims he too is a time leaper like Takemichi, and throughout multiple different timelines, Kisaki has murdered Hinata in each one. While this didn’t end up being true, Kisaki states he committed these horrendous acts as he was in love with Hinata for a long time, but she ended up choosing Takemichi time and time again.

Eventually, Takemichi is able to strike the gun out of Kisaki’s hand, and he decides to make a break for it. In the end, Kisaki stops the chase, stands in the middle of the road, and asks Takemichi whether or not he believes him about being a time leaper. At that moment, Kisaki is hit by an oncoming truck and dies from his wounds instantly. A very dramatic end to one of the scariest antagonists of the franchise.

