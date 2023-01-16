Black Myth: Wukong Release Window Gets Teased in Chinese New Year Short

Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite

Game Science has released a video to ring in the Chinese New Year, and it contains a huge reveal regarding Black Myth: Wukong’s release window.

Streamed through the official Black Myth YouTube channel on Jan. 16, the video is a fairly impressive stop motion creation made in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. It pokes fun at both the lengthy development of the game and the intense system requirements it poses to those looking to play the game on PC.

The short itself plays out along a straightforward narrative path. A rabbit wants to play their new copy of Black Myth: Wukong, but their PC isn’t strong enough to run it, forcing them to build a new PC so that they can experience the game. After building a computer several times their size, they manage to get the title running; only for it to say that the game won’t be ready to download for another handful of years.

Time then skips forward into the future where two young rabbits are playing Black Myth: Wukong. The original rabbit then rolls in via a wheel chair, and stares in disbelief at the game actually being playable. It’s then revealed that the year is now 2024 in the short, and the camera zooms in to reveal that the game is now set to release sometime in the summer of 2024.

It’s a fun way to reveal the game’s release window, and the stop motion animation is remarkably well done. Fans of the game should definitely check it out in its entirety down below.

Black Myth: Wukong is currently slated for release in summer of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

