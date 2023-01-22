A Once-Maligned RPG Continues Its Redemption Arc With Exceptional Steam Sales Numbers

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red’s once universally derided RPG Cyberpunk 2077 continues to win over gamers in 2023 despite its troubled past.

Cyberpunk 2077 has regularly been featured in Steam’s top 10 weekly global sellers for the last few months thanks to its critically acclaimed anime spin-off Cyberpunk Edgerunners which marked a turning point for the troubled RPG. Studio Trigger’s anime adaptation aired in September on Netflix and sparked a surge of interest in the game which peaked initially after release.

And yet, stats from Steam have shown that the game continues to perform remarkably well even after the hype from Edgerunners has died down significantly. Steam’s most recent weekly top 10 sellers show that Cyberpunk 2077 has beaten the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Elden Ring to earn the number 3 spot coming behind Hogwarts Legacy – one of this year’s most anticipated games – and the Steam Deck, which once again claimed the top spot on the list.

Cyberpunk 2077 first launched in 2020 and caused unprecedented controversy due to its disastrous technical performance and glitches which resulted in the game being removed from the PlayStation Store and players being issued full refunds from digital outlets and retailers. Since then, CD Projekt Red has fought an uphill battle to regain their fans’ trust with consistent updates to improve the game’s performance. Cyberpunk 2077’s saving grace was undoubtedly Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which wowed viewers with its heartbreaking story, tone, and an unforgettable cast of characters.

Players are patiently awaiting Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, which is slated to release sometime this year. The expansion will introduce the New United States of America to the world of Cyberpunk and the FIA agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. A complete edition of Cyberpunk 2077 which contains all DLC will be available to purchase following the release of Phantom Liberty.

