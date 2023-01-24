A Much-Maligned, Off-the-Cuff RPG Is Somehow Freakin’ #1 on Steam

Image Source: Luminous Productions

There’s nothing better than to experience a game for the first time. That’s why a new release has started hot and taken the number one spot on Steam over always at the top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG: Battlegrounds, or Grand Theft Auto V. The game? None other than Forspoken.

The action-role, open-world, single-player game tells the story of Frey Holland (Ella Balinska), a young woman who is transported from New York City to the fantasy world of Athia. To survive and get back home, she needs to use magical powers, learn spells, and get into fights that will give her experience points.

The world of the game, Athia, is under the cruel rule of the Tantas, who’ll do anything to kill Freya, and anyone that helps her, like Frey’s sentient bracelet Cuff (Jonathan Cake), the archivist Johedy (Keala Settle), or Auden (Monica Barbaro).

The game includes technologies like ray tracing for enhanced lightning effects and procedural generation for the creation of large-scale locations. The open-world adventure has received “mixed or average” reviews according to Metacritic, which makes it an even bigger surprise that right now is leading the Top-10 Steam list.

It’s worth noting that Forspoken has writers from both video games, cinema, and TV, including Gary Whitta (Rogue One), Amy Hennig (Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception), Allison Rymer (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys)

You can become Frey and try to save Athia on both PS5 and Windows.

