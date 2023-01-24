Who Is Cuff’s Voice Actor in Forspoken? Answered

Image Source: Square Enix

At its core, Forspoken is an Isekai, and much like the stories it draws its influence from, Frey’s journey is perilous as she looks for a way to head back home. Her journey is made easier by the aid of a magical cuff that grants her powers simply named Cuff. If you listen closely, Cuff’s voice actor may sound familiar, and if you’ve found yourself wondering who it is, fear not. Here’s what you need to know about the voice actor who plays Cuff in Forspoken.

Forspoken Cuff Voice Actor

Stargirl fans rejoice; Cuff is voiced by English actor Jonathan Cake. Cake makes his video game debut in Forspoken, as he serves as Frey’s equivalent of J.A.R.V.I.S. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, providing tips, tricks, and moments of comic relief amid an otherworldly crisis.

As mentioned, Cake is notably known for his time on DC’s Stargirl television show, where he assumed a recurring role as Shade. Aside from his DC screen time, Cake has had quite a storied acting career appearing in NBC’s spy drama Chuck, Desperate Housewives, and many more recurring roles. He also has stints where he’s performed in theater acting, as he participated in a theater adaption of William Shakespeare’s Measure by Measure.

With that, that’s everything you need to know about who voices Cuff in Forspoken, as well as a few tidbits about his acting background. Be sure to check out our related section below, as you’ll find plenty of content to keep you up to date on Forspoken.

