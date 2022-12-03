The Callisto Protocol Patch Released to Fix Stuttering Issues on PC; More Optimizations Coming

If you had issues while trying to enjoy The Callisto Protocol on PC, a new patch might help.

Striking Distance Studios released a new patch for the PC version of its survival horror game The Callisto Protocol.

The update, which was promised yesterday, aims to address the stuttering and performance issues created by a shader compilation problem. According to the developers, you may still see stuttering in the menu right after you launch the game for the first time, but this should be temporary.

On the other hand, we also hear the promise that more optimizations are forthcoming “in the days ahead.”

The Callisto Protocol is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to read more about this brand-new survival horror game, you can read our interview with Striking Distance Studios chief technology officer Mark James.

The game is directed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield, and the legacy of the defunct development studio Visceral Games certainly appears to permeate The Callisto Protocol’s flavor.

It’s set in the year 2320, prompting the player to take on the role of Jacob Lee, an inmate at Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Jacob has been imprisoned for seemingly incomprehensible reasons, and basically finds himself with his life forfeited.

If this wasn’t enough of a terrible start, the other inmates start mutating into horrifying monsters. In order to survive, Jacob has to find a way to fight back and escape from the penitentiary. Of course, like all unlikely heroes, he’ll find that there’s much more to what’s happening than meets the eye, and he’ll have to uncover the mysteries hidden deep under the surface of Callisto.