Here’s everything you need to know on how to get all of the Ominous Black Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

At some point in your journey, you might have noticed a colored Stake pointing out of the ground in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These Stakes are known as the Ominous Black Stakes, and there are four colored versions, eight of each color, leading to a total of 32 hidden throughout the Paldean region. That’s quite a lot for a player to find on their own, and some of these are pretty hard to find without guidance. So today, let’s discuss where to find all of the Ominous Black Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet All Ominous Black Stake Locations

As mentioned before, there are 32 total Ominous Black Stakes scattered throughout the Paldean region, with four separate colors. Thankfully, each color can be found on a specific side of the map. For example, the Yellow Stakes can be found along the lower west side of the region, with the majority of them being found in the same general location.

Amongst all of the Stakes, the Purple Stakes are the easiest to find, as each of them are very close in proximity to one another on the lower east side of the region.

What Happens When You Collect Them All?

Unfortunately, nothing happens when you collect all of the Ominous Black Stakes. However, when you collect all eight of an individual color, like the Yellow Stakes for example, then a hidden door will open on the map, and a Legendary Pokemon can be found.

There are four hidden Legendary Pokemon for players to find by collecting eight of the same colored Stakes. After catching them all, unfortunately, nothing else happens, bringing the Ominous Stakes side mission to a close.

That’s everything you need to know on where to find all of the Ominous Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet amd Violet. Be sure to check out our latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides, like where to find and catch Slakoth, or where to find and catch Shroomish.

Related Posts