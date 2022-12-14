Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Shroomish is one of the selected previous gen Pokemon to return to generation 9’s Paldea Region. Shroomish is a small Grass-Type Pokemon that evolves into Breloom, a useful Grass/Fighting Dual-Type. If you’re looking to catch a Shroomish for your Pokedex or even to evolve and add to your team, we have everything you’ll need to know. Here’s where to find and catch Shroomish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Find Shroomish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As indicated on the map below, Shroomish is located within two decently-sized habitats within the Paldea Region. More specifically, these habitats are South Province (Area Five) and West Province (Area Three). As noted in its Pokedex entry, Shroomish can be found near trees and likes to hang out in the shade, so keep this in mind for your search.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to raise your Shroomish into Breloom and use it in your team during your playthrough, you’ll want to know the best stats available to Breloom in game. Breloom’s stats are 60 HP, 130 Attack, 80 Defense, 60 Sp. Atk, 60 Sp. Def and 70 Speed. To make the most out of these stats, creating a physical attacker build is the best option.

A Jolly nature will boost Breloom’s speed, allowing it to go first in battle more often, and make the most of its high Attack stat. You’ll want to consider moves such as Drain Punch, Mach Punch, Bullet Seed, Spore and Leech Seed. On top of this, Breloom’s Poison Heal Ability allows it to heal HP rather than take damage at the end of each turn while Poisoned, giving a handy little boost in what would’ve been a tricky situation.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Shroomish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more useful gameplay guides, tips and information, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content. We have various topics that can help solve your troubles in Paldea, such as how to get Sour Herba Mystica, how to evolve Sinistea, and where to find Bottle Caps.

