How to Get Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sour Herba Mystica gives your sandwiches a kick, so you don’t want to miss any chances to grab a few. The kick comes in the form of level 3 Meal Powers, with Sparkling Power being the most popular choice. You’re probably wondering if there’s some method for farming them, so here’s everything you need to know about how to find Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where Do You Find Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

You find this Herba Mystica as part of the Path of Legends story, but you can’t use it in your picnics. The useable Sour Herba Mystica drops in specific 5 and 6 Star Raids, and we know which ones thanks to Serebii.

5 Star Raids

Gengar

Slowking

Blissey

Altaria

Glalie

Drifblim

Mismagius

Gothitelle

Amoonguss

Eelektross

Florges

Dragalge

Goodra

Mimikyu

Hatterene

Dondozo

Palafin

Cetitan

Tinkaton

6 Star Raids

Vaporeon

Umbreon

Slowking

Blissey

Amoonguss

Goodra

Mimikyu

Frosmoth

Farigiraf

Dondozo

Cetitan

Tinkaton

Toedscruel

Clodsire

The Tera Raid Battle search is a great place to find Raids that drop Sour Herba Mystica, and you can find it on the Poke Portal after activating online mode. Blissey is a good 5 Star Raid to seek out because Normal attacks aren’t super effective against anything, and Seismic Toss does predictable amounts of damage – this allows you to time your healing cheers perfectly. Tinkaton struggles to damage Steel Pokemon, making it another great option.

That’s everything we have on finding Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the 2023 Pokemon VGC rules, where to find Bitter Herba Mystica, and all the Legendary Pokemon.

