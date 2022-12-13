All Pokemon VGC 2023 Rules & Bans for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company will once again have VGC in-person events for the 2023 season, and as you put together your team, you’re probably wondering if you have all the rules straight. There’s no need to worry because we have everything you need to know about all of the Pokemon VGC 2023 season rules and bans for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokemon VGC 2023 Format Rules & Bans

The rules for this Pokemon VGC season are relatively simple:

Legendary and Paradox Pokemon are banned; any other Pokemon with a Paldea Pokedex number is allowed

Matches are exclusively double battles, with players choosing four of the six Pokemon in their party

Each Pokemon on your team must be unique; this means that you can’t have both a Pom Pom Style Oricorio and a Sensu Style Oricorio on your team

None of your Pokemon can have the same held item

Pokemon below level 50 are untouched, but anything higher is reverted to level 50

Battles have a time limit of 20 minutes, including a 90-second team preview and 7 minutes per-player limit

Players have 45 seconds each turn to select an attack

As cool as it would be to see Koraidon and Miraidon alongside the Paradox Pokemon from their respective games, this would likely be an overpowered combination, so the ban is justified. Hacked Pokemon are banned like they always have been.

There is little reason to bring any Pokemon below level 50 to a tournament, as its stats will be weaker without any benefit.

To get to six different held items, you’ll want to consider Berries, Focus Sash, Eviolite, Leftovers, Choice items, and protection items like Clear Amulet and Utility Umbrella. Items that cause switching, like Eject Button, have situational utility and might be the right choice for your team.

The Pokemon VGC 2023 Season officially starts on Jan. 2, 2023.

That’s everything we have on the Pokemon VGC 2023 season rules for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like every Watchtower location, the weather patterns, and where to find Air Slash.

