Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Slakoth is everyone’s favorite little sleepy sloth Pokemon and the basic form of its evolution line, evolving into Vigoroth, followed by the mighty Slaking. Luckily for fans of the lazy little guy, Slakoth was among the previous generation Pokemon selected to return in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. If you’re struggling to find a Slakoth to add to your team or complete your Pokedex, then don’t worry; we’ve got everything you’ll need to know. Without further ado, here’s where to find and catch Skaloth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Find Slakoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As seen on the map below, Slakoth lives in a large habitat within the south-eastern side of the Paldea Region. Its habitat is highlighted in yellow, so make sure you search within these areas. For the convenience of narrowing down your search to a specific location, the exact areas that Slakoth likes to call home are South Province (Area One, Three & Five).

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that Slakoth is a rare Pokemon with a low spawn rate, so the hunt may take more patience than the average encounter. To help boost your chances, you can always create an Encounter Power: Normal Sandwich before starting your search.

Slakoth also likes to spend time in trees, as indicated in the Pokedex entry above. If you can spot a Slakoth hanging around up in the tree branches, you can use Koraidon/Miraidon’s Dash ability and run into the tree to shake it and cause Slakoth to fall out. From this point, you can engage in battle and follow your usual capture process to add the little guy to your team.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Slakoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lists, news, gameplay guies and answers, check out the rest of our content. We have a large assortment of topics that can help on your journey to become a Pokemon Master, such as all Pokemon VGC 2023 rules, how to get Noodles, and how to get access to all Research Stations.

