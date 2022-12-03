Massive Valorant Agent Changes & Spectre Nerf Coming Soon, PBE Server Reveals

There’s a huge patch coming to Valorant in the near future, and while it isn’t bringing any new content in the form of maps or Agents, it’s set to overhaul Agent utility in very consequential ways. The news comes by way of the Valorant Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, which has been updated with a whole host of changes that are set to be trialed over the coming weeks. If even half of them go through, it’s likely to shift the meta in a big way.

Most of the changes are nerfs, though there are some buffs thrown in the mix too. We’ll list the full breakdown below, but do keep in mind these aren’t official changes as yet. They are subject to change following their trial on the PBE. The following information was brought to Twinfinite’s attention by well-known data miner, ValorLeaks:

Breach

Ultimate Points Increased from 7 -> 8

Cypher

Trapwire Health Increased from 1 -> 20

Fade

Prowler Health Decreased from 100 -> 60

Omen

Paranoia Cost Decreased from 300 -> 250

Phoenix

Blaze Cost Decreased from 200 -> 150

Raze

Boombot Health Decreased from 100 -> 60

Blast Pack Health Increased from 1 -> 20

Sova

Recon Bold Health Increased from 1 -> 20

Yoru

Gatecrash Health Decreased from 100 -> 60 & Cost Decreased from 200 -> 150

Killjoy

Killjoy Lockdown Health Increased from 150 -> 200

Killjoy Nanoswarm Health Increased from 1 -> 20 >

Skye

Trailblazer Cost Increased from 250 -> 300

Skye Regrowth Cost Decreased from 200 -> 150

Sage

Wall Fortify Wall Delay has been increased from 3s -> 3.3s

Healing Orb will now only self-heal for 30HP instead of 60HP

Healing Orb will now heal for 100HP to allies instead of 60HP

Viper

Smoke integrity regen time 5.0s -> 25.0s

Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0s -> 8.0s

Ultimate points required 7 -> 8

Kayo

Kayo Knife health increase from 1 -> 20

Ultimate points required increased from 7 -> 8

Harbor

High Tide duration increased from 12s -> 15s

Cascade duration increased from 5s -> 7s

Finally, there’s also a change coming to the way the Spectre works. The SMG has for too long been overly powerful at long ranges.

Old Spectre Damage – 0-20 meters, 26 damage; 20+ meters, 22 damage

– 0-20 meters, 26 damage; 20+ meters, 22 damage New Spectre Damage – 0-15 meters, 26 damage; 15-30 meters, 22 damage; 30+ meters, 20 damage

– 0-15 meters, 26 damage; 15-30 meters, 22 damage; 30+ meters, 20 damage

So there you have it, a pretty extensive list of Agent changes. Quite when they will launch (if indeed they pass the testing phase) remains to be seen, but it could be as early as next week’s Patch 5.12 or the one after in late December. If you haven’t already read up on the big Chamber nerfs that are coming soon, then check out our dedicated article here. Also, Riot Games is set to change the map rotation in early 2023 to bring Split back in and Bind/Breeze out. A new map will also launch at that time.

