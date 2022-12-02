Split Is Coming Back to Valorant, But Two Other Maps Are Being Sacrificed

Riot Games has made it clear that Valorant’s map pool will only ever number seven at most at any one time. Following the launch of Pearl, that meant taking one map out of the rotation to make room, and Split was chosen as the sacrificial lamb. Ever since then, many players within the community have been hankering for its return, and by the sounds of it, they won’t have to wait too much longer.

Well-known data miner ValorLeaks has today revealed that Split is coming back to Valorant, which will be news to some players’ ears but obviously mean another map has to go. As it turns out, though, it isn’t one but two maps being removed: Breeze and Bind will be leaving the rotation.

Map Rotation Update | #VALORANT



> Split will be added back into the Map Pool with a few changes to the map.



> Bind and Breeze will be removed from the map pool. — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) December 2, 2022

The news of Split’s return is likely to prove a hit, but removing two maps is an interesting decision. Breeze is a map that has proved very divisive for its large size, while Bind has been in the map pool ever since the beta.

When Is Split Coming Back to Valorant?

The release date for Split’s return has not yet been confirmed. In fact, today’s news has not even been officially confirmed by Riot Games as it has come from a leaker. We’ll have more information soon and keep you posted.

In related news, check out the big nerfs coming to Chamber in next week’s Patch 5.12.

