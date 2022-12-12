How To Fix Cat Error in Destiny 2

Image source: Bungie

Here’s all you need to know about the Destiny 2 Cat Error.

Destiny 2, a popular live service game by Bungie, continues to evolve with the release of its Season 19 update. As is tradition, players are facing the infamous Cat error, which particularly appears when a new update drops. As a result, Destiny 2 fans are flocking to the internet to find a potential fix. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the error code Cat when launching Destiny 2.

What is Cat Error in Destiny 2?

As per Bungie, the Destiny 2 Cat error appears when a new update to Destiny is available. As a result, players running the game’s old version are more likely to encounter this error. Bungie suggests that if you are seeing this error the first time you launch Destiny, please exit the game and apply the update before relaunching.

How To Fix Cat Code Error in Destiny 2?

Cat error appears across almost all gaming platforms. Taking this into account, we’ve provided you with a detailed breakdown of the steps to fix the Cat error on every platform:

PS5 & PS4

Most consoles can be set up to receive automatic updates to Destiny and PlayStation is no different. Here are the recommended steps to do so:

Turn on the PlayStation 5 system Sign into the desired PSN profile Navigate to the Settings menu Click on the System menu and navigate to System Software > System Software Update and Settings Turn on Download Update Files Automatically.

Steam (PC)

Open your Steam Library From a game’s library page, select Manage > Properties. Select the Updates tab and make your choice from Automatic updates

If the above solution doesn’t work, verify integrity of game files in the Steam app to see if that will cause the update to appear under downloads.

Epic Games (PC)

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Click Settings in the navigation pane on the left,

Scroll down to the Manage Games section

Finally, Allow Auto-Updates on the next screen.

If the above solution doesn’t work, verify integrity of game files in the Epic Games app to see if that will cause the update to appear under downloads.

Xbox

Similar to PlayStation, enabling the automatic updates on Xbox will fix the Cat error in Destiny 2. Here are the steps for the same:

Turn on the Xbox Series X|S system Sign into the desired Xbox profile Navigate to the Settings menu Click on Systems and then Updates Select the “Keep my console, games & apps up to date” option

Contact Bungie Support

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Bungie support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the ‘Cat’ error code.

That’s everything you need to know to fix the Cat error in Destiny 2. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get the DFA Hand Cannon, as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

