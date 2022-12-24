Image via Bungie

Whether it’s a single-player experience or live service title like Destiny 2, it’s inevitable that bugs, glitches, and errors will rear their heads every now and then. If you’ve been having trouble with the error code Weasel, we’ve got the solution. Here’s everything you need to know about how to fix the Weasel error in Destiny 2.

How to Fix Error Code Weasel in Destiny 2

Before you move forward with the solutions, it’s best to check Destiny 2’s server status to ensure their servers aren’t down. You’ll save yourself a lot of time. If you’ve already done this and are still getting the error code, here’s what you need to do.

Switch to a wired connection. Similar to error code Centipede, error code Weasel points to a network issue, so it would be prudent to switch from Wi-Fi to a wired connection via Ethernet. You may switch back to Wi-Fi after troubleshooting the error, provided it doesn’t duplicate the error. Perform a power cycle. In the event that restarting Destiny 2 consistently causes error code Weasel, you’ll need to perform a power cycle. All this entails is shutting down your console on PC completely, then powering it back on. Double-check that you aren’t logged in elsewhere. Since Destiny 2 has cross save functionality, attempting to log into the game on one device while still logged in on another will cause the Weasel error.

Lastly, while not a solution, there is one cause that you should consider. Ask yourself this: Have you done something to receive a ban? If you were suddenly kicked from the game and see the Weasel error code, it’s possible you were banned or, at the very least, restricted.

With that, we' can close the book on've covered everything related to how to fix the Weasel error in Destiny 2.

