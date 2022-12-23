How to Unlock Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph finally marks the addition of the Revision Zero weapon, a two or four-shot Pulse Rifle with four separate “Catalysts.” In fact, players can customize the weapon via crafting if they’re familiar with craftable Exotics. However, as is tradition, the new weapons are locked by default in Destiny 2, and Revision Zero is no exception. Therefore, our Destiny 2 guide provides a detailed breakdown of the steps to unlock the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle.

Destiny 2 – How To Get The Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle

In order to get the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle, Destiny 2, you must work through the main storyline for Season of the Seraph, More Than A Weapon, until you’re asked to speak to the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M. The primary objective of this questline is to enter the Seraph Station in order to upload a virus.

To activate the quest, head to the H.E.L.M. station and speak to the Exo Frame. This unlocks the seasonal artifact, the Seraph Cipher, and gives you the More Than A Weapon quest. The mission is recommended for players with a Power Level of at least 1580. So make sure you meet this requirement before accepting the challenge.

After completing the challenge, Exo Frame will reward you with Revision Zero and its shaping pattern for your efforts.

Destiny 2’s Revision Zero Customizations

Just like a few other weapons in Destiny 2, Revision Zero has a fair amount of attachment options through which players can tweak the weapon according to their play style.

Here’s the complete list of attachments available for Revision Zero:

Barrels Traits Stock Intrinsic Arrowhead Brake Elemental Capacitor Composite Stock Hunter’s Trace I Chambered Compensator Eye of the Storm Fitted Stock Hunter’s Trace II Corkscrew Rifling Moving Target Hand-Laid Stock Hunter’s Trace III Extended Barrel Perpetual Motion Short-Action Stock Hunter’s Trace IV Fluted Barrel Slickdraw Full Bore Vorpal Weapon Hammer-Forged Rifling Polygonal Rifling Smallbore

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Revision Zero in Destiny 2. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get Star Baker Title in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

