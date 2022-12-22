High On Life Devs Will Put All Future Games on Xbox Game Pass

Squanch Games’s latest title, High On Life, might not be for everyone, but there’s no denying that it’s gained quite a bit of traction over the past few weeks, even for folks who aren’t necessarily fans of Justin Roiland’s Rick and Morty series. In the latest Xbox podcast episode, Roiland spoke briefly about the studio’s decision to work with Xbox to put High On Life on Game Pass, citing its reach and the value it added in terms of sales.

In addition to that, Roiland also officially confirmed that Game Pass will also play a part in helping Squanch Games make future titles as well. And yes, those future games will likely also end up on Game Pass on day one.

‘“We are an indie studio. We’re small. And we do want a war chest to make a bunch more fun crazy games. And that was of consideration for us. It’s like, ‘OK, we really want this game to get out there. We want it to do. We want sales to do well.’ And I think that, yeah, I mean, from what I gathered in my little poking around and asking different folks, Game Pass was a huge value-add in that respect.”’ Xbox

High On Life is now available on Xbox and PC.

Related Posts