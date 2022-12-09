Here’s Why Bill Clinton Is Trending With the Game Awards on Twitter

What do Bill Clinton and the Game Awards have in common? Tonight we learned that the show must go on, even when things go wrong.

Expect the unexpected, especially during live shows where anything can happen. That’s the lesson that Geoff Keighley learned during this year’s Game Awards presentation when an unwanted guest wandered up on stage during the Game of the Year acceptance speech.

A young man followed FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his translator, who was there to accept the award, on stage and stood behind them as they spoke before finally approaching the microphone himself. Nobody could have predicted what would happen next.

He spoke over the music to say “Real quick—I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody.”

Security from the Game Awards promptly ushered him off stage, and Keighley quickly regained control of the show to close out the night.

Keighley tweeted shortly afterward with an update that the individual had been arrested following the ordeal:

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

All things considered, it was handled quickly and efficiently without too much interruption to the show (aside from some awkwardness and confusion for a few moments). We’re not sure why this unwanted guest wanted to nominate Bill Clinton of all people, but that explains why the former US president is trending with the Game Awards.

You can watch the clip of the interruption below (time stamped at 3:49:05).

If you’re interested in checking out all of the award winners from the show, you can see the full list right here.