Halo Infinite December Update Brings a Remade Halo 3 Map, Custom Game Browser, & More
It’s pretty cool that the armor sets will now be free for those who missed the season they were introduced.
The Halo Infinite December Update is now live, and there is plenty of new goodness to go around. If you’ve been looking for a reason to step back into Halo Infinite, this new update might do the trick.
One of the coolest things in this new update is that Halo 3’s The Pit map has been recreated in Halo Infinite and returns under the new name Empyrean. If you’re looking to return to the good old days of Team Slayer on this map, you now certainly can.
Also coming to Halo Infinite is a Custom Game Browser, which makes it easier to search through all of the incredible Forge Mode creations. The video highlights a Paintball game mode in a hedge maze map by users Mabel Tree and b0b is here. Forge Mode is not even a month old yet, and players are already creating some crazy stuff.
The December Update also sees all of the game’s armor cores released for free. The Mark VII armor core is the only one that hadn’t been locked behind previous battle passes. Now, they will be unlocked for everyone.
These cores are:
- Mark VII
- Mark V (B Variant)
- Yoroi
- Rakshasa
- Eaglestrike
On top of that, every core’s Cadet coating is also unlocked, which means if you are just starting out, you at least have several color options available to you.
These Cadet coating colors are:
- Blue
- Brick
- Brown
- Cyan
- Forest
- Grey
- Orange
- Sage
- Violet
- Yellow
Halo Infinite is still between seasons, and season 3 isn’t set to begin until March. For the time being, the December Update is all the new content there will be.
