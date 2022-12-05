Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s Upcoming Winter Event Will Feature its First Limited Banner Units

Every gacha game needs some sort of winter or holiday-themed event, and Goddess of Victory: Nikke is no different. Shift Up has just announced the new Miracle Snow event, which will also introduced two new units: Rupee: Winter Shopper, and Anne: Miracle Fairy, though the latter has yet to be officially announced.

【Event Preview】



「Miracle Snow」



In anticipation of Christmas, it has begun to snow at the amusement park in the Outpost.



While immersed in the joy and laughter, a miracle happened to a girl who loses her memory every day.#NIKKE pic.twitter.com/MrcDV4sAKt — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 5, 2022

It’s important to note that while these units will be getting rate-up banners just like Helm and Laplace, they will not be added to the regular pool afterwards. They will only be available to get during the duration of the event, and if you miss them, you’ll likely have to wait for an event rerun next year.

The Miracle Snow event will likely follow the same format as the previous two events, where players will get to take on event stages to farm for event currency, which can then be used to obtain rewards like Advanced Recruit Vouchers. Shift Up has yet to provide additional details on how the event will work, but we expect it to go live this Thursday after Laplace’s banner ends.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is now available on mobile devices.

