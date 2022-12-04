Fortnite Hot Spots Explained: What They Are & Where to Find Them

Hot Spots are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. These special locations will be the place many players will head to at the very beginning of a match to give themselves an immediate advantage with high-rarity weapons and gear. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about Fortnite Hot Spots.

What Is a Hot Spot in Fortnite?

A Hot Spot is a POI or named location that has been randomly selected and has drones flying around it holding high-rarity weapons. By shooting these drones down, you’ll be able to gather high-rarity weapons and gear to help you survive the match and hopefully nab that Victory Royale.

Fortnite Hot Spot Locations

The locations of Hot Spots changes each and every match you play, so there’s no set places you can visit in order to complete any challenges you might have tied to visiting them.

That being said, there is a very easy way you can figure out where Hot Spots are in a Fortnite game if you look closely enough.

How Can You Tell What Locations Are Hot Spots?

Each game you play, certain POIs will randomly be selected and made Hot Spots. You’ll be able to tell which of them are Hot Spots by opening your map (touchpad/ view button/ M) and looking for the locations whose names are in gold lettering.

Image Credit: Epic Games via GAMURS

Any that are will be your Hot Spots for the round. We’d recommend landing at these from the beginning of the match to ensure you reap the rewards of the drones flying around them.

Keep in mind, however, that other players are likely to flock to Fortnite Hot Spot locations in order to try and give themselves the upper hand with some powerful loot. If you do head to one, look for where the weapon fire is coming from that’s shooting down drones near you. This will enable you to figure out roughly where enemy players are, so you can sneak up and take them down. Let them do the hard work, and then steal all the rare loot!

That’s everything you need to know on what Hot Spots are in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check our explainers on how to activate Reality Augments in Fortnite, how to fix ‘LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES’ error on Fortnite Android, and how to get the MrBeast skin. We’ve also got more for you below, if that’s not enough!

