How to Activate Reality Augments in Fortnite

Following an extended server downtime, Epic Games has finally dropped Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. In the latest season, the developers have added a bunch of new mechanics and elements, including the Reality Augments, which grant special powers that will last until the end of the match. For instance, a Reality Augment called Forecast allows you to see all of the next storm circles. So if you’re wondering how to activate Reality Augments, then here’s a comprehensive Fortnite guide for the same.

How to Use Reality Augments in Fortnite

As announced by Epic Games, players will be given two random Reality Augments at specific intervals in the match. After receiving a Reality Augment, the buff will automatically be applied from the point where you obtain it. So you don’t need to do anything to use Reality Augments in Fortnite.

Besides this, players can earn multiple perks during a Fortnite match. However, it totally depends on how long a user survives in a match. The longer you survive, the more Reality Augments you will receive in the game. Besides this, if a player doesn’t like the perk they received, they will have the option to reroll to obtain a pair of Reality Augments.

Please note: Reality Augment system resets once the match is over. Therefore, you cannot bring them into your next match.

All Fortnite Reality Augments

Here’s a list of all 22 Reality Augments available in the game from the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Aerialist – Grants Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

– Grants Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Bloodhound – Enemies hit with marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

– Enemies hit with marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Bow Specialist – Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.

– Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time. Bush Warrior – Regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

– Regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Chug Gunner – Receive a Chug Cannon.

– Receive a Chug Cannon. Demolitions Munitions – Objects destroyed have a chance to drop explosives, but excludes player-built structures.

– Objects destroyed have a chance to drop explosives, but excludes player-built structures. First Assault – First bullet in the assault rifle’s magazine deals bonus damage.

– First bullet in the assault rifle’s magazine deals bonus damage. Forecast – You can always see the next storm circle.

– You can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler – Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish.

– Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish. Light Fingers – Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster.

– Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer – Gives a Mechanical Explosive Blow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

– Gives a Mechanical Explosive Blow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow. More Parkour – Energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurtling.

– Energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurtling. Party Time – Gain Balloons over time.

– Gain Balloons over time. Pistol Amp – Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.

– Pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rifle Recycle – Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

– Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload – Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun.

– Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun. Soaring Sprints – Jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting.

– Jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting. Splash Medic – Have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.

– Have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Storm Mark – When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration.

– When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration. Supercharged – Vehicles won’t consume fuel and have increased health.

– Vehicles won’t consume fuel and have increased health. Tactical Armory – Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

– Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out – Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about activating Reality Augments in Fortnite. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

