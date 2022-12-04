How to Fix “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error on Fortnite Android

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived on all platforms, and while console and PC players are already exploring the various new POIs and named locations on the map, and getting to grips with the latest arsenal of weapons, those playing on Android devices are being hit with a Fortnite ‘LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES’ error, preventing them from player. Here’s what you need to know about the issue, and how to get it fixed.

How to Fix Fortnite “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error on Android Devices

At the time of writing, if you’re receiving this error message, chances are you’re fresh out of luck. Epic Games has already acknowledged the problem via the Fortnite Status Twitter account. The tweet, published at 7:35am ET reads: “We are still investigating the issue with Android players being unable to install the latest update. We’re continuing to work on a fix and will provide another update when v23.00 is available on Android devices.

We are still investigating the issue with Android players being unable to install the latest update.



We're continuing to work on a fix and will provide another update when v23.00 is available on Android devices. pic.twitter.com/cg3p4rVCCX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2022

In the meantime, it’s recommended that you try clearing the app’s cache on your phone, to make sure that any janky update files that are no longer required by the game are removed. You can do this by following these steps on Android 13:

Go to Settings

Select ‘Storage’

Tap on the ‘Fortnite’ app

Select ‘Clear Cache.’

Chances are that you’re not going to have much lucky playing Fortnite on Android until a fresh update or ‘hotfix’ is rolled out to address the “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” error. As Epic Games is actively working on this, however, chances are it should be sorted very soon.

That’s everything you need to know on how to fix the “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” error in Fortnite Android. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to activate Reality Augments, all vaulted, unvaulted and new weapons, and what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like.

Related Posts