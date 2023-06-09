Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map: All Changes, New Named Locations & POIs

Image Source: Epic Games

While the ground might have fully given way, it only killed one previous named location.

As with any new Fortnite season, something massive has happened, and the map has been dramatically changed. This time it was due to a complete collapse in the ground after all the earthquakes. While some named locations survived, plenty didn’t, and there are all new spots to explore. Join us as we take you through the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map, including all changes, new named locations, and new points of interest.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map & Changes

The collapse wasn’t just focused in the center, as previously thought. It turns out the center and the north took the brunt of it. However, most of the new biome that introduced Mega City remains untouched. Anvil Square has been entirely annihilated but is the only map location that has been replaced.

New Named Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3

There are three new named locations to explore in the new season.

Rumble Ruins

This region takes over where Anvil Square was previously. It also makes up the temple region where Optimus Prime appears in the cinematic trailer. This will likely be the new high-traffic drop location, as it sits almost dead center of the map. That means almost every jump line will go right over it.

Creeky Compound

Nestled between Rumble Ruins and Shady Stilts is Creeky Compound. This fortress is sure to draw plenty of player attention. The fact that it sits almost directly east of the Citadel will mean a lot of people drop there and then quickly make their way inward to the new location.

Shady Stilts

In an effort to stave off future fissures or collapses, a new location has been made of raised houses. This is perhaps a location created to make up for the homes lost in Anvil Square (RIP). This named location is found in the northern collapsed region.

This is still a work in progress as more information comes in, but these are all the changes and new locations to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map. For more guides related to the new season, check out the links below.

