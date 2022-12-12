For Some Reason, People Are Still Hanging Out in The Game Awards Chatroom on Steam
A little haven for the most stubborn chatters.
The Game Awards took place before the weekend even started, the awards have all been given out, the exciting game trailers have been unveiled. And yet, for some inexplicable reason, there are still various chatters hanging out in the TGA broadcast chat on Steam, two days after the event has ended.
Twinfinite’s own Rebecca Stone was one of them, revealing the secret club that apparently still exists for people who didn’t close out the chat after the event. From the looks of it, folks there are just casually chatting about all sorts of topics under the sun and honestly, it just seems like a nice, chill place to hang out in.
But there’s a catch. If you close out of the browser, you won’t be able to access it anymore. This means that if you haven’t kept the chat open since the event period, you can’t get in either. It’s actually literally a secret club for the people who just want to vibe in there and haven’t left since then.
Steam will undoubtedly close the chatroom at some point, but at least for now, it’s nice to know that there’s a little chatting haven out there for the chillest of people.
- Here’s How Much Valve Spent Giving Away Steam Decks During The Game Awards
- All the News & Trailers From The Game Awards 2022
- Here’s Why Bill Clinton Is Trending With the Game Awards on Twitter
- Forget Elden Ring & God of War, the Real Star of the Game Awards Was the Orchestra’s Flute Player
- Elden Ring Is Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2022; Full Winners List Inside