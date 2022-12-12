For Some Reason, People Are Still Hanging Out in The Game Awards Chatroom on Steam

The Game Awards took place before the weekend even started, the awards have all been given out, the exciting game trailers have been unveiled. And yet, for some inexplicable reason, there are still various chatters hanging out in the TGA broadcast chat on Steam, two days after the event has ended.

Twinfinite’s own Rebecca Stone was one of them, revealing the secret club that apparently still exists for people who didn’t close out the chat after the event. From the looks of it, folks there are just casually chatting about all sorts of topics under the sun and honestly, it just seems like a nice, chill place to hang out in.

People are still talking in the Steam chat from the TGA broadcast, but if you close out of the page you can’t access it again… feels like a secret club for stubborn people 🤭 pic.twitter.com/M9IuP4TWDo — Rebecca Stone (@forestminish) December 12, 2022

But there’s a catch. If you close out of the browser, you won’t be able to access it anymore. This means that if you haven’t kept the chat open since the event period, you can’t get in either. It’s actually literally a secret club for the people who just want to vibe in there and haven’t left since then.

Steam will undoubtedly close the chatroom at some point, but at least for now, it’s nice to know that there’s a little chatting haven out there for the chillest of people.

