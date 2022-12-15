Crisis Core Reunion Glitch Momentarily Solves Everyone’s Issues With Zack’s Voice Acting in a Hilarious Way

Final Fantasy VII has been one of the series’ most powerful entries, creating side stories and countless entries that allow for deep dive into the lore created by Square Enix. 2007 brought fans, who owned a PSP, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, a side entry focusing on events that would lead up to the story, with legendary SOLDIER Zack Fair taking the main stage as he uncovers more about Shrina and other future villains.

The game was trapped on the handheld for years until Square Enix modernized it with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, which serves as a beefy remaster of the title with graphical updates and a bevy of new voice-over work, some of which fans aren’t too thrilled about. The protagonist, in particular, has been a topic of discussion, as many preferred Rick Gomez’s rendition to the new attempt by Caleb Pierce.

Interestingly enough, it looks like some of those fans actually might have gotten their wish to get the old voice of Zack back, if only for a few seconds, thanks to a weird glitch.

There’s an error in the game where Zack’s voice switches to the old ENG VA for a few seconds #CCFF7R pic.twitter.com/52YhbxqGiX — Materia (@CloudMateria) December 14, 2022

Although brief, Zach starts the conversation with Caleb Pierce’s voice but switches to Rick Gomez’s rendition from the 2007 entry. While odd, sometimes glitches can be funny, with this serving as a moment to remind everyone just how far this entry has come since 2007.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Be sure to check out our review of the title or the related section below for any tips and tricks to help you make the most out of this adventure.

